No DMP permission for Kabir Suman concert at National Museum

Internationally acclaimed West Bengal singer-lyricist-composer Kabir Suman is scheduled to perform for fans in Dhaka with three concerts — from Saturday — at the National Museum.

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that it did not give permission for the Kabir Suman concert, as National Museum is a key point installation (KPI).

DMP Commissioner MD Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter to UNB, saying, "We did not give permission for the concert at Bangladesh National Museum, as the venue is a key point installation.

The three-day event is being organised by event management company Peephole, which disclosed the details of the event at a press conference at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro on Wednesday.

Peephole executives Fuad Bin Omar and Mir Arif Billah revealed the arrangement of the concert at the press conference. They, however, did not mention whether they secured permission from DMP or not.

Tickets for the Kabir Suman concert on 15 and 24 October were sold out within 72 hours and tickets for 18 October were nearing being stocked out, the organisers said at the press conference.

They also informed that there will be virtual tickets for Sumon fans at home and abroad.

Omar and Billah were unreachable till the time of filing this report, UNB reported.

The concerts were set to mark the 30-year anniversary of Kabir Suman's popular album "Tomake Chai".