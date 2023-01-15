No discussion on RAB reforms with US: Home Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
15 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 07:31 pm

No discussion on RAB reforms with US: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said the US side did not discuss anything on the reforms of elite force RAB; rather they described RAB's current activities "satisfactory." 
 
"Withdrawal of sanctions is a complex process and it might take time," he said, adding that Bangladesh is on the right track to complete the process but there is no timeframe of withdrawal of the sanctions. 
 
The home minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after his discussion with Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu at the Foreign Service Academy. 
 
Earlier, Assistant Secretary Lu, in a separate briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, appreciated the "tremendous progress" made by RAB in "respecting human rights" while performing its duties. 
 
"We had quite a good discussion about the Rab. If you have seen the statement this week by the Human Rights Watch, they recognised and we recognised tremendous progress in the area of reducing extra judicial killings by the RAB," Lu told reporters. 
 
"This is amazing work. It shows the Rab is able to carry out its important counterterrorism and law enforcement function while respecting human rights," the US senior diplomat added. 
 
The home minister said he conveyed to Lu that the government is allowing all to demonstrate peacefully. 
 
"We don't create any barrier if there is any peaceful demonstration by any political party," he said, adding that if they destroy public property or block streets, steps are taken only. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / RAB

