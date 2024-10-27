No discussion on banning any political party: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan attended a views exchange meeting held at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute today (27 October). Photo: BSS

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said no discussion was held in the recent Advisory Council meeting over the banning of any political party.

Besides, no decision has been taken on the president, she said at a programme on the Mandatory Jute Packaging Act-2010 at the Secretariat on Sunday (27 October).

"No decision has been made on the president…Efforts are being made to build consensus among the political parties and then a decision will be taken after considering everything," she said.

Responding to a question, she said the BNP believes the removal of the current president could create a crisis though some believe it would not. "The government's stance is to build a political consensus on this issue."

Rizwana also said there was no issue with taking the oath to this president as the situation at the time required it, and there was no opportunity for alternative discussions.

