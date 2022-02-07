Search committee members have affiliation with AL: Fakhrul

Search committee members have affiliation with AL: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that all members of the newly formed search committee to appoint the next Election Commission (EC) are affiliated with the ruling Awami League. 

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks while speaking to journalists after visiting a party member admitted at the BRB Hospital in the capital's  Panthapath area on Monday (7 February).

"The search committee is working to set up another Huda commission to keep the Awami League in power. So BNP has no expectation from the search committee," he said, adding that BNP will not suggest any names to the search committee.

Fakhrul said that there is no difference between the current government and the military junta in Myanmar.

"This government is in power by force and gun, just as the military junta in Myanmar is," the BNP secretary-general said.

Human rights violation in Bangladesh is known all over the world now, he added.

"This happens when a govt tries to clutch onto power by force," Fakhrul further said. 

 

 

