No dialogue with those who burn people to death: Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

There is no possibility of engaging in discussions with those who instigate violence and anarchy in the nation, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"Dialogue is pointless with individuals who burn people alive and incite anarchy, rather than practising legitimate politics," he said while talking to reporters about the Awami League's strategy to address challenges from the opposition party, BNP, in the upcoming days. 

Hasan, who also serves as the Awami League's joint secretary, emphasised the importance of this issue during a scheduled meeting of the Awami League central working committee, which will be attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Indian, Sri Lankan foreign ministers greet Hasan Mahmud

The minister met with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma. They discussed mutual support, particularly India's consistent backing of Bangladesh in maintaining a democratic trajectory. 

"During the elections of 2014 and 2018, despite external attempts to stir controversy, India's support for our democratic process was unwavering," he said.

Looking ahead, the minister revealed plans for his first bilateral visit to India, accepting an invitation from his Indian counterpart, Dr S Jaishankar. 

The visit aims to further strengthen diplomatic ties, with the exact date to be decided later. 

Hasan is set to embark on a multilateral tour to Uganda.

