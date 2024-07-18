'No dialogue with govt, want gazette first': Protest coordinator Nazmul

Anti-quota protesters march with Bangladeshi flags and sticks as they engage in a clash with Bangladesh Chhatra League, at the University of Dhaka, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

The protesters no longer seek dialogue with the government, Nazmul Hasan, one of the protest coordinators of quota movement said today (18 July).

"We no longer seek dialogue with the government, instead, we demand the immediate issuance of a gazette notification cancelling quotas in government jobs," the coordinator told The Business Standard over a phone call.

"Earlier, we had placed our demands for quota reform, but the government didn't listen to us. Our brothers have lost their lives during clashes," he added.

When asked about the government's desire for a peaceful resolution through dialogue, Nazmul said, "Our demand is clear. There is nothing to discuss. We just want a gazette from the government cancelling quotas or reducing quotas in government jobs."