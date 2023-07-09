No dialogue with BNP on their unrealistic demands: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 01:27 pm

In a firm stance, Law Minister Anisul Huq has categorically stated that the government will not engage with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in any dialogue regarding their unrealistic demands.

"Election is the only way to go. I don't think there is any need for dialogue on unrealistic demands," he said while responding to a question from reporters after inaugurating a training workshop for judges at the Judicial Training Institute in the capital on Sunday (9 July).

Turning down the need for political dialogues, the law minister asserted that the government would not entertain any dialogue with the BNP regarding the upcoming elections.

"The Prime Minister has made it absolutely clear that there will be no dialogue and this is the final decision," he emphasised.

Addressing the reporters directly, he stated, "Let me be unequivocal. Their demand is unrealistic, hence, there will be no dialogue."

