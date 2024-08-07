No decision yet on Sheikh Hasina leaving India for another country: Joy tells DW

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 12:11 pm








Screengrab from the interview


No decision has been made yet on Sheikh Hasina leaving India for another country, said Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Sheikh Hasina's son, during an interview with DW in the early hours today (7 August).

"Sheikh Hasina is fine, currently in Delhi. My sister is with her. My sister lives in Delhi. She [Hasina] is fine but very upset," he said. 

Joy also claimed that Sheikh Hasina's decision to resign was made a day earlier but was yet to be announced. 

"She had made the decision a day earlier. Only a few of us knew that she was going to announce her resignation and that there would be a transition of power as per the constitution. However, when they started marching towards Ganobhaban, we said out of fear that there was no more time. You have to leave now," Joy told DW during the interview. 

However, the information obtained by The Business Standard yesterday showed Hasina was unwilling to resign even during the final hours before her resignation.

'I will not resign': The dramatic last moments before PM Hasina fled

During Joy's interview, when he was asked about the leadership of Awami League (AL), he said he has no plans to enter politics. 

"Our family has faced coups three times. We lost everything and had to live abroad. Except for me and my mother, all of us have been abroad for a long time," he said. 

"We are settled here. We have no difficulties in life here. We are accustomed to living here," Joy added. 

"She is very saddened that her father died for the country. The whole family lost their lives. The country for which she served jail time, worked so hard, and developed so much, to think that the people of that country would insult her in this way, attack her, was beyond our imagination," he added.

