No decision yet over resuming train services: Railway DG

Bangladesh

UNB
25 July, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 01:44 pm

Representational image. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Representational image. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

No decision has been taken yet on when the train services will resume, Director General of Bangladesh Railway Sardar Shahadat Ali has said today (25 July).
 
"No decision has been taken yet on the movement of trains. It's not about running the trains, it's about safety. Decision will be taken after analyzing the overall situation and consultation with the ministers, secretaries and all concerned," he told UNB.
 
Short-distance passenger trains were supposed to run from today, but considering the people's safety, the decision was changed and the train movement remained suspended.

