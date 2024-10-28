No decision yet to ban any political party: CA press wing

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy on 28 October. Photo: Courtesy

The interim government has so far taken no decision to ban any political party, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here this evening (28 October).

Responding to a question over the issue of the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, he said the advisers are discussing the issue and trying to reach a political consensus.

The government is also holding talks with the leaders of the anti-Discrimination Student Movement and stakeholders involved in the July-August uprising, Azad said.

"We hope a decision will be taken through a consensus….the government is trying to reach a decision to this end in consultation with all political parties," he said.

Speaking at the press briefing, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam referred to the statement of Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan she made earlier about the removal of the President.

Consultation would be held with the political parties and all would know its outcomes after coming to a conclusion, he said.

Replying to another query over the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Azad said there is no update on this issue.