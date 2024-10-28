No decision yet to ban any political party: CA press wing

Bangladesh

BSS
28 October, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 09:04 pm

Related News

No decision yet to ban any political party: CA press wing

Replying to another query over the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Azad said there is no update on this issue

BSS
28 October, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 09:04 pm
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy on 28 October. Photo: Courtesy
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy on 28 October. Photo: Courtesy

The interim government has so far taken no decision to ban any political party, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here this evening (28 October).

Responding to a question over the issue of the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, he said the advisers are discussing the issue and trying to reach a political consensus. 

The government is also holding talks with the leaders of the anti-Discrimination Student Movement and stakeholders involved in the July-August uprising, Azad said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We hope a decision will be taken through a consensus….the government is trying to reach a decision to this end in consultation with all political parties," he said.

Speaking at the press briefing, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam referred to the statement of Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan she made earlier about the removal of the President. 

Consultation would be held with the political parties and all would know its outcomes after coming to a conclusion, he said.

Replying to another query over the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Azad said there is no update on this issue.

Top News

Ban on party / Bangladesh / CA Press Wing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

54m | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

1h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

2h | Videos
People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

People close to Hasina's administration used to smuggle money with the help of intelligence agencies

2h | Videos