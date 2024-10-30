No decision taken yet over opening of UN Human Rights body office: Adviser Touhid

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 10:06 pm

"There was a discussion only and there has been no formal or written proposal (from the UN). But we are scrutinising this, he says

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

There has been no decision regarding opening of an office of the UN Human Rights body in Dhaka, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said today (30 October). 

 

"There was a discussion only and there has been no formal or written proposal (from the UN). But we are scrutinising this," he told reporters after his meeting with the High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to a question, Adviser Touhid said the UN team might take a month to submit its report on human rights violations committed from 1 July to 15 August.

Turk held a series of meetings discussing human rights issues.

He also held meetings with senior officials and civil society representatives among others.

The high commissioner is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today before meeting the press in the evening.

Earlier, the UN rights chief received an official invitation from the Chief Adviser to conduct an impartial and independent fact-finding mission into human rights violations committed during the period.

The office deployed a fact-finding team to Bangladesh, with a view to reporting on violations and abuses perpetrated during the protests, analysing root causes and making recommendations to advance justice and accountability and for longer-term reforms.

Volker Turk made a phone call to Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in August.

During his recent visit to New York, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus sought support from foreign friends for Bangladesh's new journey towards a happy and prosperous future, stressing that they do not want to miss the opportunity to build a new Bangladesh.

As part of an ongoing engagement with the interim government, an advance team of the UN rights body visited Bangladesh from August 22-29 and met student leaders of the recent protests, as well as a wide range of advisers in the Interim Government, the Chief Justice, senior officers of the police and armed forces, lawyers, journalists and human rights defenders, representatives of political parties, and minority and indigenous communities.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid said the United Nations Human Rights office will set up a office in Dhaka soon.

She said that if the office is set up, the UN Human Rights office will be able to directly investigate human rights violations in Bangladesh.

Türk said citizens must be able to participate in democratic governance and have a real say in decision-making.

While delivering his speech at a programme in Dhaka University on Tuesday, he also said that "free and fair" elections require an environment where freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly are respected.

This is an opportunity for inclusive, sustainable development policies that benefit everyone, Turk said.

He said inequality, cycles of revenge and retribution, marginalization, corruption, and gross human rights violations must be consigned to the past.

"There must be no repetition, no going back. The present and future belong to equality, to justice," Turk said, adding that Bangladesh is a rich tapestry of promise, culture, and creativity.

The UN human rights chief said it is full of potential and ideas and justifiable demands for a better present and a brighter future and to realise that potential, Bangladesh must draw a clear line in the sand.

"I take inspiration from your commitment to democracy and human rights. Keep it at the forefront of your struggle and lives. I stand together with all of you, as you look to build a more equal, more inclusive, and more just Bangladesh for all," Turk said.

