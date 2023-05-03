No criminal in Rohingya camps will be spared: IGP

Bangladesh

BSS
03 May, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 07:11 pm

Related News

No criminal in Rohingya camps will be spared: IGP

BSS
03 May, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 07:11 pm
No criminal in Rohingya camps will be spared: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun today said police will not spare any criminal in the Rohingya camps.

"The police have been working to maintain law and order in the Rohingya camps. Necessary instructions were given to police officials," he told journalists after visiting Rohingya camp at Ukhia this morning.

"None is spared while organising any crime. Strict action will be taken against any person who is guilty and necessary action will be taken against anyone who tries to create chaos," the IGP said.

Regarding the death of 10 fishermen in the Cox's Bazar trawler, he said, "As soon as I knew about the incident, I ordered the Range DIG to visit the spot."

Apart from this, the CID (Criminal Investigation department) and PBI (Police Bureau of Investigation) teams have been sent there, he added.

Police arrested the accused and took statement under the section 164, while investigation is ongoing, Mamun said.

He urged all to report any incident to the police as soon as possible and call the nearest police unit or national emergency service - 999.

The IGP said, "We are working with the policy of zero tolerance against militancy and terrorism, declared by the Prime Minister."

He said RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) conducted various operations against piracy and successfully worked to make the Sundarbans free from piracy as the Prime Minister declared the Sundarbans free from piracy.

He said pirates who surrendered and sought cooperation for returning to normal life were given the opportunity.

The IGP said the law enforcers have been conducting operations across the country against drugs and drug paddlers.

"Bangladesh's position in the International Global Terrorism Index has improved compared to its previous position," he added.

He said this success came as all have been working together.
 
Earlier, the IGP exchanged views with officers working in APBn in Cox's Bazar. He visited Ghonarpara Police Camp and planted a sapling there.

Additional IGP of APBn Dr Hasan ul Haider, Additional IGP Md Atiqul Islam, Chattogram Range DIG Md Anwar Hossain, Cox's Bazar District Superintendent Md Mahfuzul Islam and other officials were with the IGP.

Top News

IGP / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

9h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

7h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

7h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

1h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

3h | TBS World
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

23h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022