No country spoke of humanity after Bangabandhu was killed along with his family: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday (31 August) blasted countries around the world for not speaking up after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the members of his family on August 15, 1975.

"When the conspirators killed Bangabandhu and other members of his family on August 15, 1975, no country in the world spoke of humanity. They didn't even send condolence messages about their deaths. Nowadays, many countries around the world keep singing the song of humanity. But they were silent when Bangabandhu and his family were killed," he said.

Momen was addressing a discussion and Doa mahfil organised by the Bangabandhu Foundation on the occasion of National Mourning Day at Tejgaon College Auditorium in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Leader of the House Matia Chowdhury was present as the chief guest.

Referring to the infamous Indemnity Act, the foreign minister said, "There was a black law that prohibited the trial of Bangabandhu's murderers. Nowhere in the history of the world that I am aware of has there been such a "black law" that prevents the prosecution of murderers."

"Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, freed the country from the stigma by bringing the killers of her father and family members to justice after coming to power following 21 years of struggle," the minister said.

Referring to the assassination of four national leaders inside Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975, Momen said the aim of the killers was to completely root out those who believed in the spirit of freedom.

Drawing attention to a troubled period during the BNP-Jamaat government from 2001 to 2006, Momen detailed the rise of militancy and terrorism across the country around that time.

"With the support of the government, notorious terrorists like Siddiqul Islam, alias Bangla Bhai, emerged. Sixty-three of the 64 districts of Bangladesh were bombed simultaneously. People were killed by bombing in courts during trials," he said.

A foreign diplomat went to a shrine in Sylhet and was targeted in a grenade attack that killed three people, including police. More than 50 people, including the ambassador, were injured."

Momen cautioned that national and worldwide conspiracies similar to the one that occurred on August 15, 1975, were still being planned.

Referring to the August 21 grenade attack against Sheikh Hasina, the foreign minister expressed his determination not to return to a time of fear and insecurity when citizens were afraid to leave their homes or send their children to school and college.

He urged support for Hasina's government, emphasising the collective responsibility to secure a better future for Bangladesh.

Executive President of the Bangabandhu Foundation, Advocate Dr Mashiur Malek, Principal of Tejgaon College, and Vice President of the Bangabandhu Foundation, Dr Harun-or-Rashid, among others, spoke on the occasion.