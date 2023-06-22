No country should interfere in the internal affairs of another: Chinese envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 09:09 pm

No country should interfere in the internal affairs of another: Chinese envoy

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 09:09 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Referring to international norms and the UN Charter, Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen has said no country should interfere in the internal affairs of another. 

"China always respects the way Sheikh Hasina is advancing her country in the fight against hegemony. However, according to international norms and the UN charter, it is inappropriate for any country to interfere in the internal affairs of another country," Yao Wen said during a meeting with Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam on Thursday.

Welcoming Bangladesh's decision to join BRICS, he said it would strengthen Beijing's bilateral ties with Dhaka.

He further hailed Bangladesh's socio-economic development as an inspiration to Asian nations, reads a press release.

Article 2 (4) of the UN Charter calls on all members to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states.

Earlier, China had said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks against US sanctions were "not just the strong position of the Bangladeshi people, but also the mind of a large part of the international community, especially the developing world".

Chinese ambassador

