No contractors found to overhaul 21 railway locomotives!

Bangladesh

Eyamin Sajid
26 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

No contractors found to overhaul 21 railway locomotives!

Eyamin Sajid
26 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 11:52 am
A Bangladesh Railways train heading towards the Kamlapur Railway station. Photo: Rehman Asad
A Bangladesh Railways train heading towards the Kamlapur Railway station. Photo: Rehman Asad

The Bangladesh Railway is having a hard time finding a contractor to repair 21 of its metre-gauge locomotives, despite floating tenders three times.

Even after offering a high amount, which is almost half the price of a new locomotive, the Railway could not attract any contractor interested in repairing the old engines that have all passed their economic life cycles.

As it stands, a 42-month-long project for the repairing work is yet to start and there are only six months left to implement it.

Now, a group of railway officials want to announce the project complete, leaving it unfinished, while another group suggests overhauling the locomotives by Railway's own manpower.

Stakeholders and some bidders said this is the result of the Railway's fragmented procurement system.

Contractors are not interested in this project as required spare parts and components of the project are not available in the market.

When asked, Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, director general at Bangladesh Railway, told The Business Standard that they are planning to float the tender one more time. However, he did not comment on why contractors are not participating in the bidding.

At present, the Railway has 92 broad-gauge active locomotives and 171 metre-gauge locomotives, of which 157 are active.

According to the mechanical data, the economic lives of 140 metre-gauge and 43 broad gauge locomotives have already expired.

Sources said Bangladesh Railway decided to overhaul its 21-locomotives that were procured in 1995 from Garman to meet the current locomotive engine crisis in the country.

The executive committee of the National Economic Council passed the project giving a timeline to complete it by the end of December 2022.

Bangladesh Railway called the first tender On 11 November 2019, when 14 tender documents were sold and a lone bidder submitted papers.

However, the bidder was found ineligible on technical grounds.

Later, on 2 February and 2 May 2 of 2021, BR floated the same tender for the second and third time relaxing some conditions. But this time, not a single bidder submitted the tender though 20 tender documents were sold.

Faced with the dilemma, the project implementation committee (PIC) on 17 November 17 2021, decided to announce the project complete leaving it unfinished.

However, in the project steering committee (PSC) meeting on 2 February 2 this year, the additional director general of Bangladesh Railway proposed to repair 3-4 locomotives each year with the railway's manpower through its revenue budget.

"It will help the railway to reduce the cost and will improve the manpower's skills as well," he said in the meeting.

Project Director Tabassum Binte Islam supported the ADG's (rolling stock) proposal and said that it will cost only Tk3.5 crore to Tk5 crore to repair each locomotive if it is done by the railway's manpower.

However, the meeting ended up with two suggestions—either to announce the project was complete leaving it unfinished or to take necessary actions to fix the locomotives with the money from the railway's revenue budget.

But Railway's Director-General Dhirendra Nath Mazumder has opted for floating the tender one more time before going in either direction, discussed in the meeting.

He also said that a committee has been formed to find out the best way out for the project.

Top News

Bangladesh Railway / train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

1h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

2h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

3h | Panorama
Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

1h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

2h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

3h | Videos
Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh