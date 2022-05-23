No chances of food crisis in Bangladesh: Sadhan

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said no food crisis will happen in the country despite the volatile global situation due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"There is no reason of concern about wheat as ships are regularly entering into the country loading huge amounts of wheat," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a discussion titled "Sheikh Hasina's home coming: Bangladesh is on the way of freedom" as special guest held at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC).

Veteran freedom fighter and presidium member of the ruling Awami League Mofazzal Hossen Chowdhury Maya also spoke the function as the chief guest.

He said that Bangladesh has become a food sufficient country today under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Awami League's central sub-committee on labour and manpower organised the function.

When the food price soars globally and then it [food price] becomes usually dearer in the country, the minister mentioned, adding, "But there is no chance of food scarcity in Bangladesh."

"No scope of food shortage as the country has a huge stock of food," he detailed.

"The Aush cultivation is now ahead and we are very much hopeful that its output will be better," the minister further said.

Vice-Chancellor of the National University Professor Dr M Masiur Rahman presented the keynote paper at the function with Major General (reitrd) Abdul Hafiz Mallik in the chair.

Among others, Bangladesh Awami League organising Secretary Ahmad Hossen, ruling party's labour and manpower subcommittee member secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj and Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin also spoke at the programme.

