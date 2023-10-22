No chance of violence centering BNP's 28 Oct rally: DB chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

No chance of violence centering BNP's 28 Oct rally: DB chief

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 03:34 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The possibility of any violence around the rally called by BNP on 28 October (Saturday) was dispelled by the Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid.

He emphasised the commitment of the police to ensure the security of any political party granted permission by the DMP commissioner to hold a rally, affirming their readiness to prevent any untoward incidents.

Reflecting on his own experiences, DB chief Harun recalled a time when opposition views were stifled.

"In the past, one party would hold a rally, while another was routinely denied permission," he remarked, highlighting the changing landscape as multiple political parties now holding rallies in Dhaka city simultaneously, all under the protection of law enforcement.

Attributing the peaceful atmosphere around these gatherings to the security provided, he said, "We are hopeful that there is no fear or possibility of vandalism or any untoward incident on 28 October." 

He further underscored that security measures are meticulously assessed to prevent any potential violence.

"If the BNP obtains permission for the general assembly on 28 October, we will ensure ample security, maintaining law and order in the city to allow the general public to move freely," he assured during a press conference at the DMP Media Center on Sunday (22 Oct).

Addressing concerns about police actions, the DB chief clarified, "No political leaders and activists are being harassed in the name of police detention." 

He noted that the police's regular check posts, patrols, and operations would continue, targeting individuals named in criminal cases.

Regarding the alleged harassment of BNP leaders and activists, he said, "It is not accurate."

"There are many KPI (Key Point Installations) affiliated institutions in Dhaka. Moreover, a lot of development work is underway. These areas fall under the purview of the DMP's security oversight, and police operations aim to prevent outsiders from causing any disturbances in the city," he said,

Highlighting the importance of such law enforcement initiatives, Harun insisted that the presence of check posts and patrols is essential to maintaining public safety in Dhaka. 

"Without these measures, Dhaka could become a haven for criminal activities," he warned.

In response to claims by Awami League leaders Obaidul Quader and Jahangir Kabir Nanak that one million BNP members have entered Dhaka ahead of the upcoming rally, he said, "We are not bothered by what political leaders say. We only rely on information obtained from our intelligence. I want to assure you that our daily operations will conitue."

Top News

DB chief / Harun-Ar-Rashid / BNP rally / Bangladesh politics / BNP / Political rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

27m | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

47m | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

1h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

1h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

3h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

4h | Corporate Talks
The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

19h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

21h | TBS World