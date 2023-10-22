No chance of violence centering BNP's 28 Oct rally: DB chief

The possibility of any violence around the rally called by BNP on 28 October (Saturday) was dispelled by the Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid.

He emphasised the commitment of the police to ensure the security of any political party granted permission by the DMP commissioner to hold a rally, affirming their readiness to prevent any untoward incidents.

Reflecting on his own experiences, DB chief Harun recalled a time when opposition views were stifled.

"In the past, one party would hold a rally, while another was routinely denied permission," he remarked, highlighting the changing landscape as multiple political parties now holding rallies in Dhaka city simultaneously, all under the protection of law enforcement.

Attributing the peaceful atmosphere around these gatherings to the security provided, he said, "We are hopeful that there is no fear or possibility of vandalism or any untoward incident on 28 October."

He further underscored that security measures are meticulously assessed to prevent any potential violence.

"If the BNP obtains permission for the general assembly on 28 October, we will ensure ample security, maintaining law and order in the city to allow the general public to move freely," he assured during a press conference at the DMP Media Center on Sunday (22 Oct).

Addressing concerns about police actions, the DB chief clarified, "No political leaders and activists are being harassed in the name of police detention."

He noted that the police's regular check posts, patrols, and operations would continue, targeting individuals named in criminal cases.

Regarding the alleged harassment of BNP leaders and activists, he said, "It is not accurate."

"There are many KPI (Key Point Installations) affiliated institutions in Dhaka. Moreover, a lot of development work is underway. These areas fall under the purview of the DMP's security oversight, and police operations aim to prevent outsiders from causing any disturbances in the city," he said,

Highlighting the importance of such law enforcement initiatives, Harun insisted that the presence of check posts and patrols is essential to maintaining public safety in Dhaka.

"Without these measures, Dhaka could become a haven for criminal activities," he warned.

In response to claims by Awami League leaders Obaidul Quader and Jahangir Kabir Nanak that one million BNP members have entered Dhaka ahead of the upcoming rally, he said, "We are not bothered by what political leaders say. We only rely on information obtained from our intelligence. I want to assure you that our daily operations will conitue."