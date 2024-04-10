No chance of rain on Eid day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 03:05 pm

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country tomorrow (11 April). 

Unlike previous years when light to moderate rainfall dampened the festivities, this year's weather forecast indicates clear skies with no chance of showers.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) assured that despite a seasonal low over the South Bay, the weather report does not predict rain.

BMD Meteorologist Manowar Hossain told The Business Standard, "There is no chance of rain anywhere in the country on Eid day [11 April]. Daytime temperature may drop slightly. The weather will largely be dry with partly cloudy skies across most districts."

"Dhaka residents may experience comfortable temperatures accompanied by cloud cover over the city. The temperature in the districts that have been experiencing mild heat waves can anticipate a drop to moderate levels. Overall, the weather across the country this Eid is expected to be pleasant," he added.

The Met Office's weather forecast, issued at 9 am today (10 April), noted predominantly dry conditions with partly cloudy skies prevailing across the nation. 

A mild heatwave that has been sweeping over Chuadanga, Faridpur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Patuakhali districts may subside in some places.

Daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to remain unchanged throughout the country.

Today, the highest temperature recorded was 37.8 degrees Celsius in Cox's Bazar, while the lowest temperature was 18.7 degrees Celsius in Nikli upazila of Kishoreganj.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Dhaka reached 35.2 degrees Celsius, with a slight drop anticipated during the night.

No rainfall has been reported across the country today.

The weather office predicts a rise in temperatures again from Thursday (11 April) evening, which is likely to persist over the next few days.

