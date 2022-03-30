No cash transaction at DNCC revenue department from 1 April

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

No cash transaction at DNCC revenue department from 1 April

“The automation process will enable the citizens to receive digital services from their homes, it would lessen the middlemen’s dominance ultimately saving working hours,” said Atiq

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Photo:Collected
Photo:Collected

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will collect all the taxes and bills online from 1 April with the scope to pay taxes from abroad in a bid to curb citizen's harassment.

The DNCC signed MoU with 10 banks and one mobile financial service company in this connection on Wednesday.

"The DNCC will collect holding taxes online in all its zones from 1 April. There will be no cash transaction after 1 April," the DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said at the inauguration of the automation of the revenue department at the Nagar Bhaban at Gulshan 2 in the city. 

He said that previously the citizens faced harassment and hassles while paying taxes. This measure has been taken to stop this harassment. Besides, the cashless transaction will ensure transparency and accountability, he added.

"The automation process will enable the citizens to receive digital services from their homes, it would lessen the middlemen's dominance ultimately saving working hours," said Atiq.    

The Mayor suggested payment of holding taxes online as per the size of the house (in sqft). The process of signing an agreement between Rajuk, the power division and WASA with DNCC is ongoing, this will help the corporation know the actual size of the house. No one can pay less in taxes hiding the size, he added.  

Atiqul Islam also informed that the tax rate is higher in some areas of the capital where citizens enjoy more amenities compared to other areas.

Chief Guest of the programme and Local Government Minister Tazul Islam said that everyone will try to live in the posh areas like Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara if the water, electricity and gas bills are equal. That's why it is a timely measure to fix the zone-wise tax rate.  

He, however, said that some challenges of automation too should be overcome.

The DNCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 10 banks and an MFS at the programme for the automation of the revenue department.

These banks are – Eastern Bank, Modhumoti Bank, United Commercial Bank, Standard Bank, City Bank, Standard-Chartered Bank, Brac Bank, Trust Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, One Bank and MFS Trust Axiata Digital Ltd.  

Earlier, the DNCC signed MoU with Nagad, Bkash, Sonali, Janata, Dutch-Bangla, Mercantile and Prime Bank. 

Top News

DNNC / Tax collection / Online / Mayor Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

8h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

9h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

39m | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

49m | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

54m | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

54m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online