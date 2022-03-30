No cash transaction at DNCC revenue department from 1 April

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will collect all the taxes and bills online from 1 April with the scope to pay taxes from abroad in a bid to curb citizen's harassment.

The DNCC signed MoU with 10 banks and one mobile financial service company in this connection on Wednesday.

"The DNCC will collect holding taxes online in all its zones from 1 April. There will be no cash transaction after 1 April," the DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said at the inauguration of the automation of the revenue department at the Nagar Bhaban at Gulshan 2 in the city.

He said that previously the citizens faced harassment and hassles while paying taxes. This measure has been taken to stop this harassment. Besides, the cashless transaction will ensure transparency and accountability, he added.

"The automation process will enable the citizens to receive digital services from their homes, it would lessen the middlemen's dominance ultimately saving working hours," said Atiq.

The Mayor suggested payment of holding taxes online as per the size of the house (in sqft). The process of signing an agreement between Rajuk, the power division and WASA with DNCC is ongoing, this will help the corporation know the actual size of the house. No one can pay less in taxes hiding the size, he added.

Atiqul Islam also informed that the tax rate is higher in some areas of the capital where citizens enjoy more amenities compared to other areas.

Chief Guest of the programme and Local Government Minister Tazul Islam said that everyone will try to live in the posh areas like Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara if the water, electricity and gas bills are equal. That's why it is a timely measure to fix the zone-wise tax rate.

He, however, said that some challenges of automation too should be overcome.

The DNCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 10 banks and an MFS at the programme for the automation of the revenue department.

These banks are – Eastern Bank, Modhumoti Bank, United Commercial Bank, Standard Bank, City Bank, Standard-Chartered Bank, Brac Bank, Trust Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, One Bank and MFS Trust Axiata Digital Ltd.

Earlier, the DNCC signed MoU with Nagad, Bkash, Sonali, Janata, Dutch-Bangla, Mercantile and Prime Bank.