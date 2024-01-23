No breach of law if upazila parishad election is held without party symbol: LGRD minister

There will be no violation of the law if political parties do not nominate candidates with their symbol in the upazila parishad elections, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam said today (23 January).

He made the remark while talking to reporters at his office at the secretariat this afternoon.

Asked about Awami League's yesterday's decision to refrain from nominating candidates with the boat symbol and its compatibility under the existing law, the minister said, "The way the law has been enacted, the elections can be held either with or without party symbols."

"If any party nominates someone and provides a symbol, the election will be held with the party symbol. There are other options as well. One can contest the election independently. I have seen the law, the law is fine," the LGRD minister added.

He said there is no need to amend the existing law.