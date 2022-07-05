No bike registration without driving licence: BRTA

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has instructed the vehicle registering authority to ensure the registrant has obtained a driving license before registering motorcycles.

The decision was taken on at a recent meeting of the government agency.

"From 15 September 2022, The registration authority has to ensure that the concerned customer has a driving license while giving the motorcycle registration number. No motorcycle will get a registration number without a driving license," a circular issued by BRTA on Tuesday (5 July) read.