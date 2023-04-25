No benefit in container delivery despite keeping Ctg port open during Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 03:05 pm

Related News

No benefit in container delivery despite keeping Ctg port open during Eid

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Chattogram port. Photo: TBS
Chattogram port. Photo: TBS

Chattogram port, customs and related institutions were open during the Eid holidays, but still container delivery from the port came down to almost zero during that time – like every year – as the importers kept their offices closed during the period.

On 19 April, when the Eid holiday began, there were 35,896 TEUs of containers at the port yards, which increased by 1,817 TEUs to reach 37,569 TEU containers on 24 April, said sources at the port. 

It will take about one more week for the container delivery to become normal following the holidays, and more containers will pile up in the port yard by then, said the port officials.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omor Faruk told TBS, "Around 3,000-3,500 containers are delivered from the port during normal times. Container delivery will return to normal within a couple of days after the Eid holiday." 

Chattogram port was fully operational during the Eid holiday, except for eight hours on the Eid day. Similarly, the Chittagong Customs House was open during the holiday, except the Eid day.

Institutions related to the port such as private inland container depots, shipping agents, freight forwarders, and clearing and forwarding agents also kept their offices open during the holiday.

However, importing companies closed their offices and warehouses for the holiday, so they did not take delivery of the products that arrived. 

Only 38 TEUs of containers were delivered from Chattogram port on 24 April. The port handled 8,175 TEUs of containers on that day.

No container was delivered from the port on 23 April. Only 97 containers with imported goods were unloaded from ships, but no export container was loaded on ships. 

Besides, 357 TEUs of containers were delivered from the port on 22 April, 1,802 TEU on 21 April, 3,586 TEUs on 19 April, and 5,027 TEUs on 19 April.

Loading and unloading vessels at the port was normal during the period.

Container holding capacity in different yards of Chattogram port is 53,518 TEUs. Over 15% of the capacity is required to keep empty to run the port activities smoothly.

In Chattogram, there are 19 inland container depots, also known as off-docks, which handle almost 95% of export goods for shipments and 38 types of import goods – including food items like rice, wheat, mustard seeds, chickpeas, pulse, and scraps.

Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda), said the operation of the inland container depots were normal during the Eid holidays. Export products were shipped on time. The activities were normal this year as there was no unusual pressure of garment product export.

 

Top News

Chattogram Port

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

43m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

4h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

4h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

1h | TBS Stories
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

22h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

23h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge