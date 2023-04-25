No benefit in container delivery despite keeping Ctg port open during Eid

Chattogram port, customs and related institutions were open during the Eid holidays, but still container delivery from the port came down to almost zero during that time – like every year – as the importers kept their offices closed during the period.

On 19 April, when the Eid holiday began, there were 35,896 TEUs of containers at the port yards, which increased by 1,817 TEUs to reach 37,569 TEU containers on 24 April, said sources at the port.

It will take about one more week for the container delivery to become normal following the holidays, and more containers will pile up in the port yard by then, said the port officials.

Chattogram Port Authority Secretary Md Omor Faruk told TBS, "Around 3,000-3,500 containers are delivered from the port during normal times. Container delivery will return to normal within a couple of days after the Eid holiday."

Chattogram port was fully operational during the Eid holiday, except for eight hours on the Eid day. Similarly, the Chittagong Customs House was open during the holiday, except the Eid day.

Institutions related to the port such as private inland container depots, shipping agents, freight forwarders, and clearing and forwarding agents also kept their offices open during the holiday.

However, importing companies closed their offices and warehouses for the holiday, so they did not take delivery of the products that arrived.

Only 38 TEUs of containers were delivered from Chattogram port on 24 April. The port handled 8,175 TEUs of containers on that day.

No container was delivered from the port on 23 April. Only 97 containers with imported goods were unloaded from ships, but no export container was loaded on ships.

Besides, 357 TEUs of containers were delivered from the port on 22 April, 1,802 TEU on 21 April, 3,586 TEUs on 19 April, and 5,027 TEUs on 19 April.

Loading and unloading vessels at the port was normal during the period.

Container holding capacity in different yards of Chattogram port is 53,518 TEUs. Over 15% of the capacity is required to keep empty to run the port activities smoothly.

In Chattogram, there are 19 inland container depots, also known as off-docks, which handle almost 95% of export goods for shipments and 38 types of import goods – including food items like rice, wheat, mustard seeds, chickpeas, pulse, and scraps.

Ruhul Amin Shikder, secretary general of Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda), said the operation of the inland container depots were normal during the Eid holidays. Export products were shipped on time. The activities were normal this year as there was no unusual pressure of garment product export.