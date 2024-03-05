No benefit to be yielded lodging complaints to foreigners, PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that no benefit will be yielded lodging complaints to foreigners, rather Bangladesh will march towards prosperity an indomitable pace by maintaining democratic process.

"No advantage to be gained by making complains to the foreigners. And the country will not run on what the foreigners' say. We have seen elections of every country," she said.

She was giving valedictory speech and taking part in the discussion on thanks giving motion of the President's speech and the first session of the 12th parliament.

The premier said," The parliament will run in a fair manner and the democratic process will be continued. Bangladesh will go ahead an indomitable pace".

She said 50 parliamentary committees have so far been formed and passed in the parliament aimed at ruining the parliament fairly and effectively.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the last sitting.

Sheikh Hasina, also Leader of the House, came down heavily on the BNP-Jamaat clique for carrying out mayhem that included arson terrorism in the country in the name of movements for preventing elections.

She said they (BNP-Jamaat) are now complaining to foreigners that their leaders and workers have been caught on political ground despite the fact that they have been arrested on specific charges of patronizing, financing and directly involving in the arson terrorism in which several hundred innocent people were killed and many of them were burned to death alive.



A video clip on the mayhem of BNP-Jamaat from 2013-2015 and October 23 to November 2 of 2023 was screened at the Jatiya Sangsad.

After showing of the video clip, the Prime Minister said, "The scenes are very few. They did it days after days. It will not possible to pardon those who were involved in such heinous acts. They have to face the music."

She continued: "None of them were arrested on political ground. They who were involved in patronizing, financing and directly link to such acts will not be spared anymore".

The premier asked the lawmakers to look into the matters and make sure that the culprits get punishment for their misdeeds.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP has appeared before the people as 'Azrail' for killing people including women and children through arson terrorism even in the hospitals like the Israelis.

The premier said the Israeli bomb attacks on Gaza's hospital killed even women and children.

"The same character -- what Israelis are doing in Gaza, BNP is doing same here (in Bangladesh). BNP has appeared as 'Azrail' in Bangladesh," she said.

She continued: "BNP's character is killing people and making corruption." BNP workers are killing people through arson violence after getting order from London and send the pictures of the mayhems to London, she said.

"What kind of leader is he? And what kind of workers are they? How do they kill people," she posed questions.

The premier also asked the people to raise protest against the mayhem.