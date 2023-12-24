No bar on motorbike of journalists on polling day: EC

There will be no bar on use of motorbikes by journalists having valid identity cards to cover news of the forthcoming national election slated for 7 January.

The Election Commission today sent a letter to the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry to this end.

But the bar will remain effective on general motorbike movement from midnight of 5 January to midnight of 8 January.

Bar on taxicab, pickup-van, microbus and truck will remain effective from midnight of 6 January to midnight of 7 January.

Emergency services, election related officers, employees, law enforcement agencies, armed forces, administration and long route vehicles will remain out of the purview of the ban, the letter said.