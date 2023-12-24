No bar on motorbike of journalists on polling day: EC

Bangladesh

BSS
24 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

No bar on motorbike of journalists on polling day: EC

BSS
24 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahemd/TBS

There will be no bar on use of motorbikes by journalists having valid identity cards to cover news of the forthcoming national election slated for 7 January.

The Election Commission today sent a letter to the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry to this end.

But the bar will remain effective on general motorbike movement from midnight of 5 January to midnight of 8 January.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bar on taxicab, pickup-van, microbus and truck will remain effective from midnight of 6 January to midnight of 7 January.

Emergency services, election related officers, employees, law enforcement agencies, armed forces, administration and long route vehicles will remain out of the purview of the ban, the letter said.

Top News

motorcycle / Bangladesh National Election / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

14h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

24m | Multimedia
The Uniform Man

The Uniform Man

2h | Multimedia
Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

Negative football-related incidents to recall in 2023

1h | Multimedia
Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

Does Musk want to invest in education to cover the debate?

3h | Multimedia