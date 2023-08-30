No bar to continue trial against Khaleda in Niko graft case: HC

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:39 pm

Previously, the BNP chief filed an appeal challenging the indictment order and pleading to quash the case

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday cleared the way for trial proceedings against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Niko corruption case.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam rejected a petition filed by the BNP chief challenging the indictment order against her and seven others in the case.

However, Khaleda Zia's counsels said they will file an appeal with the Appellate Division challenging the High Court's decision.

In the court, AJ Mohammad Ali, Zainul Abedin, and Barrister Kayser Kamal represented Khaleda Zia, while Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury represented the state.

While talking to the media following the HC order, Kayser Kamal expressed that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is not receiving fair judgement and emphasised her stature as a respected national leader with an unblemished political record. 

Responding to potential further appeals, Khaleda Zia's counsel mentioned her ongoing hospital treatment and the intention to consult her before deciding about an appeal against the HC order. 

Counsel of the BNP chairperson filed the appeal in the High Court on 17 May, challenging the indictment order and pleading to quash it.

Earlier on 19 March this year, the Dhaka Special Court-9 framed charges against Khaleda Zia and seven others in the graft case.

The other accused are- Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, principal secretary to the then Prime Minister, Khondkar Shahidul Islam, former Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, CM Eusuf Hossain, former senior assistant secretary, Mir Moinul Hossain, former director of Bapex, MA Shafiqur Rahman, former secretary of Bapex, MAAH Selim, former Bagerhat MP, Kashem Sharif, vice president of Niko South Asia and businessman Gias Uddin Al Mamun.

The anti-graft body filed the case against five, including Khaleda Zia, with Tejgaon police station on 9 December 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC submitted the charge sheet against 11 people, including Khaleda Zia on 5 May 2008. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Tk130 billion (13,000 crore) of state exchequer by signing that deal.

