No bar in constitution for women to participate in national elections: Speaker

Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. Photo: BSS
Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. Photo: BSS

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today said as per the constitution of 1972, there is no obstacle for women to participate in the national elections directly.

"The 1972's Constitution of Bangladesh, which was given us by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, says within it how the National Parliament will be formed and how the male and female parliamentarians will come here.

"There, one person from all over the country will be directly elected to the parliament in each seat. The elected person can be a male or female. Therefore, there is no obstacle for women to participate in elections directly," she said.

The Speaker said these while addressing a discussion on 'Role of Women Members of Parliament in the National Development Process of Bangladesh' organized by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad at Parliament Members Club Auditorium here as the chief guest.

Lawmaker Meher Afroz Chumki, chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on the women and children affairs ministry was present there as a special guest with Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Dr Fauzia Moslem in the chair.

Lawmakers Lutfunannesa Khan, Shamsunnahar, Zakia Parveen Khanum, Syeda Rubina Akhter, Advocate Zakia Tabassum, and Raushan Jahan Sathi also spoke, among others, on the occasion.

At the beginning of the discussion, a death reference was raised at the demise of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) deputy leader and Awami League (AL) presidium member Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury

