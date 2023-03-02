No alternative to upholding human rights in businesses to face post-LDC challenges

A power imbalance between companies and employees resulting from the insincerity of the government and the company authorities has been one of the main reasons why the workers' rights in Bangladesh are not implemented properly, said experts.

Bangladesh's progress will be hindered if a national action plan to improve the human rights situation in business is not developed and implemented, said the human rights experts on Thursday at a dialogue program titled "Bangladesh Business and Human Rights".

As Bangladesh is going to exit the list of least developed countries in 2026, there is no alternative to upholding human rights in businesses, they said on the concluding day of the week-long programme jointly organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) at hotel Le Méridien Dhaka.

In the opening session, Dr Pichamon Yeophantong, member of UN Working group on Business and Human Rights, said human rights are not equally implemented in the businesses in Bangladesh. The government will be able to attract more foreign investment if good governance is ensured in the business sector.

Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, said ensuring human rights in businesses is very important for transitioning from the list of developing countries. So, the government as well as business organisations have to implement the United Nations Guidelines on Human Rights (UNGP). The UNDP is ready to provide necessary assistance in this regard.

ILO Country Director for Bangladesh Tuomo Poutiainen said the government, business organisations and workers are working together to reform labour laws in Bangladesh, create a decent working environment and promote responsible business.

The ILO is working with all the parties concerned to ensure the economic prosperity of Bangladesh as well as achieving sustainable development goals. But still human rights are not equally ensured in all areas.

He said Many European countries have adopted mandatory policies on the protection of human rights in businesses. As a result, businesses exporting to the European market must ensure human rights-related issues such as labour rights and environmental protection in all areas of their operations. At present three-fourths of Bangladesh's exports go to Europe, so the issue of responsible business is very important.

The opening session was followed by a plenary session moderated by Dr Harpreet Kaur, business and human rights specialist for UNDP Asia-Pacific region.

In that session, Policy Exchange Bangladesh Chairman Dr Masrur Reaz said the discussion on human rights has increased in Bangladesh, but there are still many shortcomings. The government needs a strong and clear position to eliminate them. There should also be specific policies containing clear guidelines regarding business and human rights.

Dr Surya Deva, director of Centre for environment and law at Macquarie University, Australia, said there is an imbalance in rights in various areas in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the country is lagging behind in receiving fair benefits from buyers in the foreign countries, especially those in Europe, due to policy weaknesses. Foreign buyers are taking advantage of the lack of proper implementation of human rights in the country.

Asif Ibrahim, director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the government and the business owners are conducting various activities to implement labour rights and a lot of progress has already been made in this regard. It is expected that the government will similarly come forward to assist the factory owners to ensure human rights in businesses.

Kalpona Akhter, executive director of Bangladesh Centre for Workers Solidarity, said there is no question that Bangladesh has improved, but the question is whether everyone is getting the benefits of development equally. Workers are being deprived in many cases.

Many factories have been approved in the past year, but the government is not seriously looking into whether a labour union can be formed there. There is a lack of good governance in the factories. Workers have no social security. There is also no scope for collective bargaining. Ensuring labour rights is essential in transition from LDCs, she added.

Maria Stridsman, deputy head of mission at Embassy of Sweden, Bangladesh, said the government should come forward to improve the human rights situation in businesses. If the government comes forward, international organisations will also come forward with funds and technical support. There is still scope of work in this sector in Bangladesh.

Guest of honour at the opening ceremony, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Director Ariful Haque said the government is formulating and implementing many policies and strategies to protect human rights in business. The government is expected to transition from LDCs by promoting responsible business by following the United Nations Declaration on Business (UNGP).

Over the course of the week, around 250 participants made various recommendations for ensuring human rights in businesses. The organisers hope that these recommendations will help policy makers in formulating and implementing policies related to the protection of human rights in the business sector.