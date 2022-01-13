No alternative to research: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

There is need for research in all sectors, without it neither sustainable development nor excellence can be achieved, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She made the remarks while virtually attending the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed National Science and Technology Complex on Thursday (13 January).

"There is no alternative to research for keeping pace with technology. We have to move forward with the knowledge obtained from research", said the premier. 

She remarked that Bangladesh is keeping its head high in the world today, it is gaining prestige.

"This was not the case before, the country is moving forward by making the impossible possible," she added

