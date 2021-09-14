No alternative to increasing judges to reduce case backlogs: Law minister 

There is no alternative to increasing the number of judges to reduce backlogs of cases in the courts, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

"The prime minister has also directed to increase the number of judges and the Law and Justice division is working as per her instruction," the minister told the parliament in response to a question raised by Noakhali-3 lawmaker Mohammad Mamunur Rashid Kiron.

Anisul Huq said, "A total of 1,128 judges have been appointed to the lower courts since 2009." 

"Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission has completed the process of appointing 100 assistant judges through the 13th Judicial Service Examination 2019," he added. 

A recommendation letter was sent to the Home Ministry for verification of the candidates on 21 March.

The minister said the commission has already issued a recruitment circular in view of the demand letter sent by the law and justice department for the appointment of 100 more assistant judges through the 14th BJS examination.

Replying to a question from Dhaka-20 constituency MP Benazir Ahmed, the minister said, "As three district and sessions judges and their equivalents have just retired, there are currently three vacancies in those positions." 

Additionally, there are 56 vacancies for the post of additional district and sessions judge and 22 for assistant and senior assistant judge. 

According to law minister, the government is currently working to create new positions for the judges. 

So far, 47 Women and Children Prevention Tribunals, two special Anti-Terrorism Tribunals, seven Cybercrime Tribunals and seven Human Trafficking Crime Tribunals have been formed.
 

