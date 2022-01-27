No alternative to elections under a non-partisan govt: BNP MP Harun 

There is no alternative to elections under a non-partisan polls-time government, BNP MP Harunur Rashid has said.

He made the remark while addressing the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech during an ongoing session at the parliament on Thursday.

He also commented that elections are in danger without a neutral election-time government.

The lawmaker from Chapai Nawabganj-3 said, "All the parties in this parliament had staged movement demanding the caretaker government. At some point, BNP, Awami League, and even the Jatiya Party did.

"Why are you protesting today against the caretaker government or election under a neutral government? People have lost their right to vote today."

Calling for a free and fair national election with the participation of all political parties, he said, "I will speak to the prime minister requesting her to start the discussion before the next national election."

He also complained that there has been no effective opposition party in the current parliament.