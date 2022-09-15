No allocation for plans with roads less than 20 feet wide: Mayor Atiqul

Bangladesh

UNB
15 September, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 08:51 am

File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said on Wednesday that there would be no finance allocated for development plans with roads less than 20 feet wide.

"Financial allocation won't be approved for carrying out development work with roads less than 20 feet wide," he said.

Mayor Atiqul made the remarks while addressing a corporation meeting on the sixth floor of the Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Ghulshan area as chief guest.

Warning of strict action against the perpetrators, he said coordinating with the corporation's estate department to widen the roads is a must.

Besides, RAJUK will have to be informed in writing about the development work of the road, he said, adding that any road gets narrowed due to illegal occupation.

At the meeting, different issues including halting the movement of illegal battery-run auto-rickshaws to save power, opening online councillor certificate system, issuing trade license, coordination with traffic police to reduce congestion, early removal of waste, cleaning waste drainage and shifting the Karwan Bazar kitchen market were discussed.

DNCC Secretary Mohammrd Masud Alam Siddique conducted the meeting where the corporation's councillors, Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza, Chief Health Officer Bridger General Md Zobaidur Rahman, Chief Engineer Bridger General Muhammad Amirul Islam and Chief Waste Management Officer Cdre S M Sharif-Ul Islam were all present, among others.

