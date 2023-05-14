No adverse weather in Khulna due to Cyclone Mocha

No adverse weather has been witnessed in the country's Khulna region due to the severe cyclonic storm Mocha as of 11pm on Saturday (13 May), according to the met office.

"The current wind speed in the region has been recorded at 8-10kmph," said Amirul Azad, a senior meteorologist at BMD's Khulna office.

"The area is also outside the purview of any cyclone-related cautionary signals," he added while speaking with The Business Standard.

He explained that there is no risk of flash floods as "The water levels in the local rivers are not to rise as they are safe from the cyclone."

"The maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been asked to hoist Great Danger Signal No 10. Ports in Chattogram and Payra have been asked to hoist Great Danger Signal No 8 while Mongla Local Warning Signal No 4," he added.

More than 1,000 shelters have been kept prepared for nearly 10 lakh people in the coastal areas of Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts, but none have been relocated till now.

As per the latest BMD update, Cyclone Mocha, located over east central Bay and adjoining areas, kept moving north-northeastwards and kept intensifying.

The cyclone was located at 490km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 410km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 530km south of Mongla port and 460km south of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further, keep moving in a north-northeasterly direction and likely cross the Cox's Bazar-north Myanmar coast anytime between 9am to 3pm on Sunday, (14 May), BMD added.