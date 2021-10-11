Nizamul Haque made new chairman of Press Council
The government has appointed retired Appellate Division judge Md Nizamul Haque as the chairman of the Bangladesh Press Council.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Monday (11 October) regarding his appointment as per The Press Council Act, 1984.
He will serve as the Chairman of Bangladesh Press Council for the next three years from the date of joining on condition of resignation from other organisations, the notification reads