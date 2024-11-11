Nixon, 58 other AL men sued over cocktail explosion in Faridpur's Bhanga

Former Awami League lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhruy, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhruy, and 58 other members of the party has been sued in a case filed over cocktail explosions in Faridpur's Bhanga on Sunday (10 November).

Bhanga BNP Joint Converner Shahidul Alam filed the case under the Explosive Substances Act, with Bhanga Police Station today (11 November), Inspector Abul Khayer of the station confirmed to The Business Standard.

"We visited the spot last night after the explosion. We recovered one unexloded cocktail from there," he also said.

Apart from the named AL leaders, another 40-50 unnamed people have been made accused in the case.

On Sunday night, at around 9:00pm, several cocktail explosions took place in Madhyapara Hasamdia Mohalla of Bhanga Municipality.

Among the other accused in the case are former chairman of Faridpur Zilla Parishad Shahadat Hossain and former chairman of Bhanga Upazila Parishad Habibur Rahman.