Nirapod Sarak Chai demands forming a central monitoring cell to compile accident data

Nirapod Sarak Chai (NSC) has demanded the formation of a central monitoring cell for collecting and publishing data on road accidents to remove any confusion over the numbers.

NSC Chairman Elias Kanchan said, "We decided not to publish any accident data this year as several organisations have started publishing road accident data following us, creating confusion among the people."

"So, we demand that the government form a central monitoring cell with the home ministry, the health ministry and the road transport and bridges ministry as well as private organisations and experts," he said during a press conference in the capital today (29 January).

The cell will collect first-hand data and publish it centrally so that no confusion arises over the number of accidents, he continued.

"It is not possible for any private organisation or any person to bring forth the real picture. The government needs a full-time monitoring cell and manpower for this. Also, there is a need for technological development – which cannot be done by any individual initiative," said Elias Kanchan.

He also said that after many requests, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) started releasing data on road accidents, but the numbers do not align with data released by the police.

"However, we do not consider the police report acceptable because this report is prepared only on the basis of filed cases. In many cases, it was seen that cases were not filed in accident cases due to various reasons. For example, there was no case in the incident of my wife's death in a road accident," he added.

"Many times, people die while undergoing treatment after an injury. Death within 30 days is supposed to be treated as road accident death, but the police do not maintain that. For this reason, we do not think that police data has any merit," he said.

Elias Kanchan said, in the 'Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023' published by the World Health Organization, it is said that 21,316 people died in road accidents or road crashes in Bangladesh in 2015. However, the police report said that only 2,376 people died in road accidents.

Similarly, in 2018, the WHO report said that 24,944 people died in accidents, but the police report said the number was 2,635.

In the 2021 report, the World Health Organization says that 31,578 people died. According to the World Health Organization, the mortality rate was 15.3 people per million in 2016, which became 19 people per million in 2021.

According to the information of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), a total of 5,495 road accidents killed 5,024 people across the country in 2023. Meanwhile, according to the police report, 4,475 people were killed in 5,093 accidents that year.

Two other organisations show different data as well.

"The information we have also does not match other reports. This shows that there are differences in the government, police and various reports including the World Health Organization," said Elias Kanchan.