Nirapod Sarak Chai for central monitoring cell to compile accident data

Nirapod Sarak Chai, a platform advocating road safety, has urged the government to establish a central monitoring cell for collecting and publishing accurate road accident statistics.

"We have halted publishing accident data this year due to the proliferation of conflicting reports from various organisations," said Elias Kanchan, chairman of the platform, at a press conference yesterday.

"To address this confusion, we urge the government to establish a central monitoring cell involving the home, health, and road transport and bridges ministries, alongside private organisations and experts," he added.

The cell would gather firsthand data and publish official figures, eliminating discrepancies, he continued.

Highlighting the limitations of existing data sources, Elias Kanchan said "Private organisations and individuals lack the resources for a complete picture. A dedicated government cell with full-time staffing and technological advancements is crucial."

He further pointed out inconsistencies between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and police data.

"The police report only considers filed cases, often omitting accidents due to reasons like my wife's death, where no case was filed," he elaborated.

He added, "Even fatalities occurring during post-accident treatment, within 30 days, are often disregarded by the police, rendering their data unreliable."

Highlighting the blatant difference between WHO and police reports, Elias Kanchan said, in the "Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023", WHO said 21,316 people died in road accidents or road crashes in Bangladesh in 2015 while the police report said 2,376 people died in road accidents.

Similarly, in 2018, the WHO report said that 24,944 people died in accidents, but the police report said the number was 2,635.

In the 2021 report, the World Health Organization says that 31,578 people died. According to the World Health Organization, the mortality rate was 15.3 people per million in 2016, which became 19 people per million in 2021.

BRTA data also reveals discrepancies. "Their 2023 report shows 5,024 fatalities from 5,495 accidents, while the police report cites 4,475 fatalities from 5,093 accidents," Kanchan highlighted.

"This inconsistency between government agencies, police reports, and the WHO reveals the dire need for a reliable central monitoring system," Elias Kanchan said.

These variations paint a confusing picture and hinder effective road safety interventions, he said, adding "We need a unified, reliable data source to inform policy and save lives."