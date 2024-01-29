Nipah virus: Two patients from Manikganj die in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
29 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 12:43 pm

Related News

Nipah virus: Two patients from Manikganj die in Dhaka

According to icddr,b, consumption of raw date juice, contaminated with bat saliva or urine, causes Nipah virus infection.

UNB
29 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 12:43 pm
Harvesting of raw juice from a date palm by a juice collector. Photo: TBS
Harvesting of raw juice from a date palm by a juice collector. Photo: TBS

Two people from Manikganj, who were infected with Nipah virus after consuming raw date juice, died in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

The deceased were Babul Miah, 38, son of former union parishad member Mainuddin, and Lutfor Rahman, 27, son of Nazimuddin, hailing from Putail union of Manikganj's Sadar upazila.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Moazzem Ali Khan Chowdhury confirmed that Babul died after being infected with Nipah virus while Putail Union Parishad Chairman Jasim Uddin confirmed Lutfor's death.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It was learnt from the civil surgeon's office that Babul was admitted to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital with fever and headache on 16 January. A day later, a team from Dhaka's International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) came and did his medical checkup.

On 18 January, he was shifted to a private hospital in Dhaka when his condition worsened and subsequently, it was detected that he was infected with Nipah virus.

Babul breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the private hospital last Saturday, the civil surgeon's office said.

Local UP Chairman Jasim said Lutfor had been suffering from fever, headache and other complications after drinking raw date juice.

Though initially, he took medicine from a local pharmacy, later he was hospitalised in Dhaka when his condition deteriorated, he said, adding that Lutfor died while undergoing treatment there on 16 January.

Civil Surgeon Dr Moazzem said they had information on Babul's death from the Nipah virus but were not aware of Lufor's cause of death.

According to icddr,b, consumption of raw date juice, contaminated with bat saliva or urine, causes Nipah virus infection.

Top News

Nipah virus / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

2h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'Icon of the seas' world's largest cruise ship

'Icon of the seas' world's largest cruise ship

57m | Videos
One Bangladeshi and 22 Indian crew rescued from British tanker

One Bangladeshi and 22 Indian crew rescued from British tanker

1h | Videos
A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

15h | Videos
How the iPhone became one of the best-selling products of all time?

How the iPhone became one of the best-selling products of all time?

2h | Videos