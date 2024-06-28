Ninth-graders in Gazipur allegedly snatch classmate's phone, then try to kill him so 'he won't tell anyone'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 01:49 am

Related News

Ninth-graders in Gazipur allegedly snatch classmate's phone, then try to kill him so 'he won't tell anyone'

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 01:45 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 01:49 am
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Gazipur police have arrested three teenagers in a case filed over an alleged attempt to murder one of their classmates by trying to slit his throat after snatching his mobile phone, fearing he would report the incident.

"The arrestees left the victim at an under-construction building after slitting his throat, assuming he was dead. Later, locals found the severely injured student and took him to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital," Gazipur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Syed Rafiul Karim told The Business Standard on Thursday (27 June).

"One of the three arrested students confessed in a court on Thursday afternoon. He was later sent to jail.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The three accused were arrested on Wednesday night. Efforts are on to arrest another accused," he added.

The victim Mohimenul Islam Mahi, 14, is a ninth grader of Gazipur Cantonment Board High School, son of Md Mohsin Mia, a resident of West Chattar (School Gate) area of Gazipur metropolis.

The arrestees were identified as Mahi's classmates Jobair Rahman Alvi, 15, Hridoy, 15, and Taif Ibne Mofassal, 15, a ninth grader of Gazipur Ideal School.

Another accused, Tareq Aziz, 15, is absconding.

Among them, the main accused Jobair has confessed in court.

Mahi's mother Fariza Akhtar filed a case against the four students with the Sadar Police Station on Tuesday.

Gazipur / Attempt to murder case / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

10h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

3h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

4h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

5h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

6h | Videos