Ninth-graders in Gazipur allegedly snatch classmate's phone, then try to kill him so 'he won't tell anyone'

Gazipur police have arrested three teenagers in a case filed over an alleged attempt to murder one of their classmates by trying to slit his throat after snatching his mobile phone, fearing he would report the incident.

"The arrestees left the victim at an under-construction building after slitting his throat, assuming he was dead. Later, locals found the severely injured student and took him to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital," Gazipur Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Syed Rafiul Karim told The Business Standard on Thursday (27 June).

"One of the three arrested students confessed in a court on Thursday afternoon. He was later sent to jail.

"The three accused were arrested on Wednesday night. Efforts are on to arrest another accused," he added.

The victim Mohimenul Islam Mahi, 14, is a ninth grader of Gazipur Cantonment Board High School, son of Md Mohsin Mia, a resident of West Chattar (School Gate) area of Gazipur metropolis.

The arrestees were identified as Mahi's classmates Jobair Rahman Alvi, 15, Hridoy, 15, and Taif Ibne Mofassal, 15, a ninth grader of Gazipur Ideal School.

Another accused, Tareq Aziz, 15, is absconding.

Among them, the main accused Jobair has confessed in court.

Mahi's mother Fariza Akhtar filed a case against the four students with the Sadar Police Station on Tuesday.