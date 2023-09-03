Dhaka, Washington to discuss Indo-Pacific, military cooperation, rights issues Tuesday

Dhaka and Washington will discuss Indo-Pacific regional issues, security, and human rights issues during the 9th annual Bangladesh-US bilateral security dialogue.

The 9th annual bilateral security dialogue will be held in Dhaka on September 5 as part of "comprehensive security relationship" between the two governments, said the US Embassy in Dhaka in a media release today (3 September).

Representatives from both sides will also discuss military cooperation, peacekeeping, security assistance, and counterterrorism, among other topics.

The security dialogue is an annual, civilian-led discussion that touches on all elements of the security relationship between the two countries.

The US delegation will be led by Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Mira Resnick.

This year, the security dialogue closely follows the Bilateral Defense Dialogue, which took place on 23-24 August in Dhaka. The Bilateral Defense Dialogue featured senior officers and civilians from the US and Bangladeshi militaries.

During the dialogue, they discussed a range of issues specific to the military-to-military relationship, including military education, peacekeeping and upcoming military exercises, including next year's Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange.