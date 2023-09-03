Dhaka, Washington to discuss Indo-Pacific, military cooperation, rights issues Tuesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 07:39 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Washington to discuss Indo-Pacific, military cooperation, rights issues Tuesday

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 07:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka and Washington will discuss Indo-Pacific regional issues, security, and human rights issues during the 9th annual Bangladesh-US bilateral security dialogue.

The 9th annual bilateral security dialogue will be held in Dhaka on September 5 as part of "comprehensive security relationship" between the two governments, said the US Embassy in Dhaka in a media release today (3 September).

Representatives from both sides will also discuss military cooperation, peacekeeping, security assistance, and counterterrorism, among other topics.

The security dialogue is an annual, civilian-led discussion that touches on all elements of the security relationship between the two countries.

The US delegation will be led by Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Mira Resnick.  

This year, the security dialogue closely follows the Bilateral Defense Dialogue, which took place on 23-24 August in Dhaka.  The Bilateral Defense Dialogue featured senior officers and civilians from the US and Bangladeshi militaries.  

During the dialogue, they discussed a range of issues specific to the military-to-military relationship, including military education, peacekeeping and upcoming military exercises, including next year's Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange.

Top News

US-Bangladesh / dialogue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

5h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

5h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

27m | TBS SPORTS
Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

3h | TBS World
Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

1h | Corporate Talks
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh