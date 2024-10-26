Nine univ students secure Tk1 lakh prize each at TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt

Participants and others of the TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt pose for a photograph at The Business Standard’s Eskaton office in Dhaka on Saturday. The Business Standard in association with TBS Graduates organised the event. Fifteen finalists from top universities took part in the final round. The prize on offer was Tk1 lakh each for the top nine. Photo: TBS

It was a battle of the brightest minds of the country's universities, all gathered together for the final encounter at the grand finale of the TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt, organised by The Business Standard in association with TBS Graduates.

Fifteen finalists from top universities took part in the final round, selected from 1,548 applications. The event took place at The Business Standard's Eskaton office in Dhaka today.

The prize on offer was Tk1 lakh each for the top nine. The participants gathered to deliver the best sustainable and socially impactful business ideas.

Umma Fariha Sadek, a student from the University of Rajshahi, secured the first position with her innovative concept of eco-friendly food packaging.

"It was a very exciting journey for me," she shared. "My idea involves creating single-use food packaging from straws left over after paddy harvest, aiming to reduce plastic food packaging, which is harmful to the environment."

The second position was won by Utshob Sutradhar from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University. He said, "My project was about an energy-saving monitoring control device that will update very easily without changing the existing system. By doing this, we can save energy very easily through our behavioural change."

Tamimah Sanjarah, who took third place, from the Islamic University of Technology, presented an AI-based application aimed at enhancing the safety of autistic children. "My project is designed to empower these children by providing tools that ensure their safety."

The other winners were Emam Mehede Hassan (4th position, University of Dhaka), Md Mahfuz Kabir (5th position, Khulna University of Engineering & Technology), Shuvam Saha (6th position, United International University), Zaheen Tasfia Zuhair (7th position, Bangladesh University of Professionals), Utsha Dutta (8th position, University of Dhaka) and MD Toukir Hossain (9th position, Khulna University).

The grand finale also featured other talented participants: Nurshat Fateh Ali, Naimur Rahman Alif, Kishwar Alamgir Shishir, Md Abu Talha, Wasif Sadman Tanim and Zerin Yeasmin.

The TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt comprises three dynamic categories: Business Administration, Architecture, and Engineering & Technology. The initiative aims to inspire students to think strategically and creatively, presenting solutions with the potential for real-world impact.

Key milestones in the competition included the application submission deadline on 30 November 2023 and second-round presentations held on 19 July this year.

A panel of esteemed judges who evaluated the presentations included Shams Mahmud, managing director of Shasha Denims Ltd; Nurul Kabir, chair and associate professor at the Department of Accounting and Finance of North South University; Sajjadur Rahman, deputy editor at The Business Standard; and Mohona T Reza, assistant professor at the architecture department of BRAC University.

The award ceremony was attended by TBS leadership, including Editor Inam Ahmed, Executive Editor Sharier Khan, Managing Editor Khaled Masood, and Deputy Executive Editor Shakhawat Liton.

The programme was moderated by Mohona Hossain, a staff reporter at TBS. It was the first edition of the TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt.