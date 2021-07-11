Nine senior police officers transferred

Nine senior police officers, including seven superintendents of police (SPs), have been given new postings.

The home ministry in an order signed by Dhananjoy Kumar Das, deputy secretary to the Public Security Division, confirmed the matter on Sunday.

Sudip Kumer Chakraborty, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been posted as the Bogura SP, and Md Shahidul Islam, assistant inspector general of the Directorate of Police in Dhaka, as the Noakhali SP.

Besides, Md Saidur Rahman, SP of the DIG range office in Chattogram, has been posted as the Pirojpur SP; Md Golam Azad Khan, SP of the Directorate of Police in Dhaka, as the Manikganj SP; Md Ali Ashraf Bhuyan, SP of Bogura, as the deputy commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police; Md Rifat Rahman Shamin, SP of Manikganj, as the deputy commissioner of DMP; Md Hayatul Islam Khan, SP of Pirojpur, as the deputy commissioner of DMP; Md Alamgir Hossain, SP of Noakhali, as the SP of the special branch in Dhaka; and Md Shakhawat Hossain, SP of industrial police unit 4, as the SP of industrial police unit 1.