Nine militants arrested in Bandarban: RAB

RAB arrested nine members of a new militant group named Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Tongkabati of ​​Sadar upazila in Bandarban on Monday (13 March).

A large number of arms and ammunition were recovered in the operation, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media wing, revealed the information while briefing the media at Bandarban Zilla Parishad hall room.

recovered arms and explosives Photo: TBS

The arrestees are Didar Hossain Champai, training commander of 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' hill region, Al Amin Sardar from Narayanganj, Sainun Raihan from Kamrangirchar, Dhaka, Tahiad Chowdhury from Beani Bazar, Sylhet, Lokman Miah from Shahporan area of the same district, Imran Hossein from Laksam, Cumilla, Amir Hossein from Jhenidah, Arifur Rahman from Barishal, and Shamim Miah from Mymensingh.

Joint forces have been targeting two militant groups, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and, Kuki-Chin National Front, a separatist armed outfit also known as the Pahare Bomb Party since last October in the Ruma area of Bandarban and Rowangchari.