Nine goats freed after one year in jail for eating grass in Barishal graveyard

Recently, Shahriar Sachib Rajib, owner of the goats, appealed to the BCC mayor for release and they were released on Friday.

UNB
24 November, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 10:03 pm
The goats were detained and kept confined for around one year for eating grass and leaves of trees in the graveyard of Barishal city on 6 December last year. Photo: UNB
The goats were detained and kept confined for around one year for eating grass and leaves of trees in the graveyard of Barishal city on 6 December last year. Photo: UNB

A total of nine goats were released on Friday around one year after they had been kept confined to a prison for eating grass and leaves of trees in a graveyard in Barishal city.

The goats were freed upon directives from the newly elected mayor of Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat).

It was learned that the animals were detained and kept confined for around one year for eating grass and leaves of trees in the graveyard of the city on 6 December last year.

The then BCC administrative official Swapon Kumar Das confirmed the development.

Recently, Shahriar Sachib Rajib, owner of the goats, appealed to the BCC mayor for release and they were released on Friday.

Current BCC administrative official Alamgir Hossain and road inspectors Reazul Karim and Imran Hossain Khan were present during the handing over of the goats to the owner.

