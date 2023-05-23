Niko graft case: Khaleda Zia's trial begins after 15 years

The trial proceedings of the Niko graft case filed against the BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia began on Tuesday (23 May), after being suspended for nearly 15 years on the High Court's orders.

The trial took place at the Keraniganj Central Jail's Special Judge Court. Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman heard the testimony of the plaintiff Muhammad Mahbubul Alam, the then assistant director of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The court fixed 20 June as the next day for the hearing.

Earlier on 19 March, eight defendants, including Khaled Zia, were charged.

Apart from Khaleda, the others accused in this case are BNP Standing Committee member Maudud Ahmad, former state minister for energy AKM Mosharraf Hossain, the then principal secretary to the prime minister Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, former acting secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Khandkar Shahidul Islam, former senior assistant secretary CM Yusuf Hossain, former BAPEX general manager Mir Moinul Haque, former BAPEX secretary Md Shafiur Rahman, businessman Gias Uddin Al Mamun, International Travel Corporation Chairman Salim Bhuiyan and Niko South Asia Vice President Kashem Sharif.

As AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Maudud Ahmad and Shafiur Rahman passed away, they were released from the case on 19 March.

On 9 December 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case accusing Khaleda and four others of causing a loss of Tk13,777 crore to the state by signing an oil and gas exploration deal with Canadian company Niko on behalf of the state that was deemed to not place Bangladesh's national interest above all other considerations, and swayed by graft.

In May 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charges in court against 11 people, including Khaleda.

Khaleda Zia and the others accused in the case made a plea to the High Court which led to the trial being suspended for almost 15 years.