Niko graft case: 2 Canadian cops to testify in court today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 11:33 am

The accused have been charged with incurring a loss of more than Tk13,000 crore of state exchequer by signing the Niko deal.

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Two Canadian policemen are set to testify in a Dhaka court today (30 October), in the Niko graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and seven others.

Confirming the matter, Khurshid Alam Khan, a panel lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said they will have their deposition recorded by Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Special Judge Court 9 in Dhaka.

Following this, they will face cross-examination by the defence lawyers.

The witnesses are Royal Canadian Mounted Police members Kevin Duggan and Lloyd Schoepp.

The officers arrived in Dhaka on Saturday (28 October) night to provide their testimony.

A meeting was reportedly held Sunday between the witnesses and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin. There was another meeting with BNP's lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain.

Earlier on 19 October, the same special court in Dhaka issued a summon and fixed 30 October for testimony, after the defendants' lawyers cross-examined the plaintiff on behalf of Khaleda Zia and other accused.

On 17 September, the court allowed three foreigners, including a former FBI agent, to testify in the Niko graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and four others.

The other person requested by ACC to produce as witnesses besides two Canadian policemen was former FBI agent Debra LaPrevotte Griffith.

Earlier on 19 March this year, the Dhaka Special Court-9 framed charges against Khaleda Zia and seven others in the graft case.

The other accused are- Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, principal secretary to the then Prime Minister, Khondkar Shahidul Islam, former Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, CM Eusuf Hossain, former senior assistant secretary, Mir Moinul Hossain, former director of Bapex, MA Shafiqur Rahman, former secretary of Bapex, MAAH Selim, former Bagerhat MP, Kashem Sharif, vice president of Niko South Asia and businessman Gias Uddin Al Mamun.

The anti-graft body filed the case against five, including Khaleda Zia, with Tejgaon police station on 9 December 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC submitted the charge sheet against 11 people, including Khaleda Zia on 5 May 2008. The ACC accused them of incurring a loss of more than Tk130 billion (13,000 crore) of state exchequer by signing that deal.

