Nigerian president's letter of congratulations reaches PM

President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the record fifth term and fourth in a row.

In a recent letter sent to the Prime Minister, the Nigerian President wrote, "Your victory at the elections reflects the confidence of the people of Bangladesh in your administration."

He also said that he is convinced that this re-election will further boost the cordial relations between Nigeria and Bangladesh.

"I therefore wish to assure you of Nigeria's readiness to collaborate with the Government of Bangladesh in exploring new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples."