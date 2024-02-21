Nigerian president's letter of congratulations reaches PM

Bangladesh

UNB
21 February, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:13 am

Related News

Nigerian president's letter of congratulations reaches PM

He also said that he is convinced that this re-election will further boost the cordial relations between Nigeria and Bangladesh

UNB
21 February, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 10:13 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the record fifth term and fourth in a row.

In a recent letter sent to the Prime Minister, the Nigerian President wrote, "Your victory at the elections reflects the confidence of the people of Bangladesh in your administration."

He also said that he is convinced that this re-election will further boost the cordial relations between Nigeria and Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I therefore wish to assure you of Nigeria's readiness to collaborate with the Government of Bangladesh in exploring new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples."

Nigeria President

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

18h | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

18h | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

Bangladeshis' credit card transactions in India surge 33% in Dec

41m | Videos
India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

India to allow limited quantity of onion exports to Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

Japan: $290 billion defense spending plan insufficient

15h | Videos
District based Pitha festival in Oman

District based Pitha festival in Oman

12h | Videos