Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
29 June, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 02:22 pm

Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into Bangladesh

The Nigerian national allegedly crossed over to Bangladesh illegally from India when a storm started around 9.30 pm on Monday

UNB
29 June, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 02:22 pm
Photo/UNB
Photo/UNB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained a 31-year-old Nigerian national in Sylhet for allegedly sneaking into Bangladesh from India.

The detainee has been identified as Onibukuu Staley.

Acting on a tip-off, members of the Sylhet 46 BGB, led by Naik Subedar Md Suruj Mia,  took positions behind the Tamabil land port in Gowainghat upazila on Monday night.

The Nigerian national allegedly crossed over to Bangladesh illegally from India when a storm started around 9.30 pm on Monday. Sensing the presence of BGB, he tried to flee. But the BGB personnel nabbed him after a brief chase.

The process of handing him over to the Gowainghat police is currently underway, BGB sources said.

Nigerian / nabbed / sneaking / Bangladesh

