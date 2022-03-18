Nigerian female prisoner dies at Dhaka hospital

A Nigerian female inmate of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Chidimma Abelf, 26.

Halima Khatun, senior jail super of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail, said Chidimma was taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital on 16 March after falling ill.

Later she was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday as her condition deteriorated where she died while undergoing treatment on Friday, added jail super Halima.

Chidimma Abelf had been lodged in the Kashimpur jail after being arrested in a Digital Security Act case filed against her, she added.