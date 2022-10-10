NIDs for children right after birth: Cabinet secy 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 02:46 pm

The home ministry’s Security Service Division will, from now on, issue NIDs instead of the Election Commission (EC)

The government has decided to issue NIDs (national identity cards) to children right after they are born.

The unique number of birth certificates will be carried forward as the NID number of newborns.

The move comes following the approval of the draft law titled "National Identity Registration Law 2022." 

A Cabinet Division meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka on Monday approved the law. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

As per the new law, the home ministry's Security Service Division will, from now on, distribute NIDs instead of the Election Commission (EC).

Speaking with the press, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul, said, "NIDs will be provided to children right after they are born. The birth certificate and NID number will be the same."

"Besides, with the new law, Security Service Division will issue NIDs instead of the EC," he added,

