NID services under home ministry won't affect EVM voting: Experts

A few experts in the country have observed that there will be no issue in voting through electronic voting machines (EVM) if the NID service management goes to the Security Services Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Election Commission sat with a few prominent experts in the conference room of the EC building on Sunday to discuss whether there will be any problem in voting through EVMs if the NID service is shifted from the Election Commission to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After the meeting, academician Prof Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said there is no disagreement that the database must be identical regardless of the place where it is being stored.

"Now whether it is in the Election Commission or elsewhere, it should not matter in terms of the technical point of view," he said adding, "Today, we did not discuss if the voting will be done through EVM or not but the possible complications in digital voting owing to the storage location of NID database.

"The discussion also included who should collect information about citizens under the age of 18," Muhammad Zafar Iqbal added.

Dhaka University Professor Haider Ali said, "NID was created by the government and it will remain under the government's jurisdiction [whether it is under the EC or the home ministry]. It is the commission or the government that will take the decision."

"Wherever the NID data is stored it should be unique. If the technical features are correct and they properly managed then there should not be any problem," said Dr Muhammad Mahfuzul, faculty of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Former Buet professor Md Kaykobad said, "The Election Commission has experience in this matter. Sometimes when a thing is running smoothly we move it to another place. This gives rise to various problems. We are not very good at coordination. Now we only want the work to be done properly."

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal along with other election commissioners and senior officials of the EC were present in the exchange meeting.